Noida trekker’s body recovered from Parbati

Kullu, November 8

The body of a trekker, who was washed away in the Parbati river, was recovered from near Tunda Bhuj in the district yesterday. He had fallen into the river while returning after trekking from Mantalai in the Parbati valley on November 4.

Shivam Rai (23), a resident of Noida, had gone for trekking with local guide Chirag and a porter from Manikaran on October 30. The guide said that when they were returning, he asked Shivam to wait before crossing a tough stretch at Patraghat. He added that Shivam attempted to cross the stretch but fell into the river.

The police and a local rescue team were carrying out the search operation and they recovered Shivam’s body from the Parbati river. Kullu SP Sakshi Verma said a case had been registered and a probe started.

