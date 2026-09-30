Nominated student body office-bearers of Dharamsala college take oath

The newly nominated office-bearers and representatives of the Central Students’ Council Association (SCA) for the 2026-27 session at the Government College of Teacher Education (GCTE), Dharamsala, took oath at a ceremony held on the campus on Monday.

Principal Ravinder Singh Gill inaugurated the event. Jyotsna of third semester took oath as president, Malika Thakur as vice-president, Mahima Thakur as secretary and Smriti Rana as joint secretary. The office-bearers and the class representatives were nominated as direct elections are banned in Himachal Pradesh colleges.

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Representatives of various classes and houses also took oath. SCA president Jyotsna said that the council would work in coordination with the college administration, teachers and students and play an active and constructive role in addressing issues concerning student welfare. She stressed the need to encourage students’ participation in academic and co-curricular activities and help maintain a disciplined and positive campus environment.

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The principal said that the SCA was an important platform for ensuring students’ active participation in the academic, co-curricular and institutional activities of the college. She urged the nominated representatives to discharge their responsibilities with sincerity, discipline, transparency and accountability and contribute constructively to the overall development of the institution.