Non-functional streetlights

Streetlights in many areas of the city have been lying defunct for a long time now. Despite the matter being in the notice of the authorities concerned, nothing concrete has been done to address the problem. — Kanchan Sharma, Kasumpti

Buses overcrowded

THERE is absolutely no check on overcrowded buses plying on city roads, which is a sheer violation of traffic norms. It is very risky to stuff small buses to full capacity. Is the administration waiting for an untoward incident to happen to wake up from its slumber?

Loveneesh Verma, Shimla

Monkey menace on

Monkey menace remains unabated despite it being brought to the notice of the authorities on a number of occasions. There have been reports of both local residents and tourists being attacked by monkeys. It is high time that a comprehensive solution be found and implemented to provide relief to people.

Shakti Negi, Shimla

