Non-Himachalis allowed to set up 1 MW to 5 MW solar power projects

Shimla, February 26

Himurja, state government’s nodal agency for renewable energy programmes, has opened the doors for all power producers to set up ground-mounted solar power projects having capacity ranging from 1 MW to 5 MW.

100 MW projects to be allotted Till now, only the Himachalis were allowed to set up solar power projects up to 5 MW capacity

The government has given Himurja the target of allotting projects of 100 MW combined capacity during this financial year

250KW to 1MW solar projects having 30 MW combined capacity will be reserved for bona fide Himachalis

All solar power producers will be eligible to apply for the remaining 70 MW combined capacity as regards 1 MW to 5 MW projects

“Until now, only the Himachalis were allowed to set up solar power projects up to 5 MW capacity. As per the directions of the government, now all interested power producers can apply for setting up projects having capacity from 1 to 5 MW,” said a Himurja official. “This has been done to ensure quicker exploitation of solar power potential,” he added.

The government has already declared that it intends to make Himachal Pradesh a “Green State” by 2025. Major areas of focus for the government in achieving this goal are the use of electric vehicles and solar power. The government has reportedly given Himurja the target of allotting projects having a combined capacity of 100 MW during this financial year.

Himurja has invited applications for setting up ground-mounted solar power projects of 250 KW to 5MW capacity. “These plants will be set up by the applicants on private or leased land. The applicants will have to undertake the work from concept to commissioning, including feasibility survey and investigation,” the official said.

Out of total 100 MW capacity, 250 KW to 1 MW solar projects having 30 MW combined capacity would be reserved for bona fide Himachalis. “The remaining 70 MW capacity, as regards projects ranging from 1 MW to 5 MW, has been thrown open to all interested solar power producers,” the official said.

The applicants will have to apply for these projects online. “They will have to deposit an application fee of Rs 10,000 for every project up to 1 MW capacity and Rs 1 lakh for every project ranging from 1 MW to 5 MW capacity,” he said. The applicants, the official said, would have to furnish documents regarding the ownership of the land or the lease deed with the landowner where he intended to set up the project.

