Non-venomous snake rescued from Himachal DGP’s residence in Shimla

A Himalayan trinket snake was rescued from the residence of Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari in Shimla’s Kasumpti area on Wednesday. The non-venomous snake, scientifically known as Elaphe hodgsoni, is native to the Himalayan region of Asia.

Advertisement

Upon spotting the snake inside the DGP’s residence in the police colony, the Forest Department’s rapid response team (RRT) was alerted. The team reached the site promptly and rescued the snake within five minutes. It was later safely released into a suitable habitat.

According to a Forest Department spokesperson, the Himalayan trinket snake poses no threat to humans due to its non-venomous nature. However, the rescue was executed with caution and professionalism to ensure the safety of both the residents and the animal. He added that such operations help in wildlife conservation and coexistence awareness.

Advertisement

Between January 2024 and June 2025, the RRT received 530 wildlife-related complaints, leading to 241 successful rescue operations. Of these, 196 involved monkeys and 95 involved snakes, with 50 snakes safely rescued. During the monsoon season, the department handles up to four to five snake rescues daily.

The spokesperson emphasised that the timely rescue on World Snake Day highlighted the importance of public awareness and a responsive rescue mechanism. While quick action ensures safety, such rescues also underline the growing need for wildlife management in urban areas—a positive step with challenges of sustainability and resource strain.