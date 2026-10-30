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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Norah Richards' 150th birth anniv celebrated at Andretta

Norah Richards' 150th birth anniv celebrated at Andretta

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:23 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor unveils a commemorative plaque in Andretta.
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Jagdeep Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Punjabi University, Patiala, inaugurated the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Norah Richards at the university’s Open Theatre in Andretta, a historic art village of Himachal Pradesh.

He paid rich tributes to the legendary theatre pioneer and recalled her contribution to Punjabi theatre. He said that Norah was rightly revered as the ‘Great Grandmother of Punjabi Theatre’. He observed that Norah had mentored several eminent theatre personalities and continued to command deep respect among theatre practitioners.

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Jagdeep Singh recalled that Punjabi University had conferred an honorary D.Litt. degree on her. He announced that the university would organise theatre festivals at Andretta regularly and explore the possibility of introducing a certificate or diploma course in theatre at the art village, thereby strengthening its cultural and theatrical legacy.

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Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor, along with local residents and other dignitaries, paid floral tributes at Norah’s grave. He also cut a cake to mark her birth anniversary, released ‘Norah Ne Kiha Si’, a book by Kewal Dhaliwal featuring her plays, diary and writings, and unveiled a commemorative plaque. Some local residents were also honoured on the occasion.

Bhim Inder, Director of Youth Welfare at Punjabi University, welcomed the guests and highlighted the significance of the celebrations.

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Hirday Paul Singh, secretary-general of the Sobha Singh Memorial Art Society, recalled the historical association between Norah and eminent artist Sardar Sobha Singh. He shared the details of their correspondence and recalled that Sobha Singh had stayed as Norah’s tenant after leaving Lahore in the aftermath of Partition. Their association represents an important chapter in Andretta’s rich cultural and artistic history.

Rasham Singh Patial, a retired principal, and Gulshan Rana, pradhan of a local gram panchayat, assured the university of their full cooperation in its efforts to revive and strengthen theatre activities in the art village.

Inderjit Kaur Goldy and Lakha Lahiri of the Sarthak Manch expressed their gratitude to the university and other participants. They invited the audience to witness the staging of Suhag, written by renowned playwright Ishwar Chander Nanda, and Kuknoos, written by Kirpal Kazhak. Another play, Retake Zindgi, written by Lakha Lahiri and Rajwinder Singh, will be staged on Friday.

Students of Punjabi University, local residents and theatre enthusiasts attended the inaugural ceremony, reflecting the continuing relevance of Norah’s legacy and the collective resolve to revive Andretta’s vibrant theatrical tradition.

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