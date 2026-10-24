Norbulingka: A living legacy of Tibetan heritage

Drawing its name from the Dalai Lama’s Summer Palace at Lhasa in Tibet, the Norbulingka Institute has emerged as a symbol of cultural renaissance, preserving centuries-old Tibetan artistic traditions while equipping younger generations with skills and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Meaning ‘Jeweled Park’ in Tibetan, Norbulingka offers visitors a rare glimpse into Buddhist art and culture meticulously safeguarded by a community living in exile for over half a century.

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The institute, which was officially inaugurated by the Dalai Lama near Dharamsala in 1995, has become a major attraction for tourists and art enthusiasts. Its workshops showcase traditional thangka painting, metal sculpture, woodcarving and tailoring, alongside a monastery, doll museum, handicraft shop and café.

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A two-day annual fair, launched last year commemorating the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday, is drawing large crowds. Inaugurated by spiritual guru Samdhong Rinpoche on Friday, the event features live craft demonstrations, exhibitions, food stalls, handicrafts and cultural performances by singers and institute staff.

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Sustaining livelihoods

Tenzin Lhamo, HR Manager at Norbulingka Institute told The Tribune that as of now the institute supports a vibrant community of 355 artisans, trainees and professionals dedicated to preserving the Tibetan culture. It has trained over 185 artists in thangka painting, statue-making and woodcarving, while more than 100 artisans have received vocational training in tailoring, carpentry, wood painting and appliqué.

The institute has generated sustainable livelihoods for over 2,000 people. “Alongside preserving traditional art forms, it has revived rare techniques, including silk appliqué thangkas and Kyumbur embossing, adapting them into contemporary products reflecting Tibetan aesthetics,” Lhamo added.

Preserving thangka

Norbulingka offers a three-year training programme in thangka painting, teaching aspiring artists the intricate iconographic grids, proportions and use of mineral pigments. The process involves preparing canvas, sketching deities according to traditional guidelines, applying natural pigments and adding 24-carat gold highlights. The artwork is finally framed in precious brocade.

Losel Doll Museum

Located in Norbulingka’s West Wing, the Losel Doll Museum displays 160 dolls depicting Tibet’s diverse regional, official, theatrical and monastic attire. The collection emerged from two decades of research and craftsmanship by monks and has produced over 1,000 dolls, many finding homes in international museums.

Artisans hammer copper sheets into body parts, assemble them and intricately shape facial features and clothing folds. The finished statues are polished or gilded with gold leaf. This painstaking craftsmanship combines technical precision and artistic finesse, keeping Tibet’s rich sculptural heritage alive through lifelike figures and exquisite detailing.

Appliqué at its best

Thangka appliqué is a sacred Tibetan art in which precious silk is used instead of paint, depicting Buddhist deities according to scriptural iconography. Originating among Central Asian Huns, the technique reached Tibet via the Silk Road. Artisans embroider hundreds of silk pieces, using horsehair cords wrapped in silk thread, before hand-stitching them onto a base.

Tibetan woodcarving

Norbulingka preserves traditional Tibetan woodcarving, blending intricate craftsmanship with Buddhist-inspired motifs. Students undergo three years of initial training, gradually progressing from soft pinewood to harder teakwood, mastering carpentry and detailed designs.

The Norbulingka design team adapted the skills used in making applique thangkas to create a home range of soft furnishings and wall hangings. These draw from the rich repertoire of traditional Tibetan motifs such as flowers, animals and symbols using silks, linens and cottons.

How journey began

In the early 1980s, Kalsang Yeshi, Minister of the Department of Religion and Culture, and his wife Kim Yeshi began to imagine an institute in India, which could act as a cradle for the preservation of Tibetan art, and provide a haven for artists to practice their crafts.

The land was purchased in 1984 with the funds provided by His Holiness the Dalai Lama and construction began in 1988 with generous donations from many patrons who believed in the vision of Norbulingka. The ground plan was designed by the Japanese architect Kazuhiro Nakahara, based on the proportions of Avalokitesvara, the deity of compassion.