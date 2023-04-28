Norm violation alleged in BPL list preparation

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, APRIL 27

Residents of the Jakhara gram panchayat in Fatehpur subdivision in Kangra have lodged protest against the process of reviewing the existing BPL list and the selection of new eligible families in the revised list. Over 160 residents have submitted a complaint to the Kangra DC and the Fatehpur SDM, raising objections to the selection of BPL beneficiaries in the panchayat.

In their complaint, the residents alleged that the authorities concerned had failed to follow government guidelines in conducting house-to-house pre-survey for identifying eligible BPL families by the three-member committee comprising panchayat secretary, patwari and a local.

They alleged that the most eligible families in the panchayat had been neglected whereas a number of ineligible families not fulfilling the requisite conditions were included in the BPL list.

“The pre-survey team, without maintaining transparency, had selected 60 families for the BPL list in the panchayat in which a number of beneficiaries not fulfilling the criterion had been included.”

They lamented that the proposed BPL list had been approved in the gram sabha meeting convened on April 16 despite strong opposition by the aggrieved residents.

SDM Vishrut Bharti said a number of complaints had been received from other gram panchayats also under the Fatehpur development block. A probe would be conducted into these complaints and necessary action would be taken if any violation of guidelines was found.