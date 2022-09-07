Normal quality apple being sold at Rs 491 per kg

The cost of one kg apples at a mall in Delhi is Rs 491. Interestingly, the apple is not even of premium quality. The same variety of apples is being purchased by the private CA stores and traders for less than Rs 50 per kg. Both the growers and consumers are at receiving end, while, the middlemen are making huge profits. Ashutosh Chauhan, Shimla

School in bad condition

Government Middle School, Naresh, in Kullu district is in a dilapidated condition. The plaster is coming off from walls of the various rooms. Immediate repair of the school is needed but the department and officials concerned have not paid any attention to it yet. Repair work must start at the earliest. — Sarika, Kullu

No one to answer queries on power dept helpline

Electricity supply was disrupted in several panchayats of Sunni area due to some fault in the power line. The electricity was restored later but when locals tried to contact the department concerned on their helpline number, no one picked up the phone. It should be ensured that a person is available 24X7 to answer queries of the public. — Pawan, Sunni

