Norms of construction in hills not followed: Tikendar Panwar

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 10

Alleging negligence in construction of roads, Anti-corruption Forum (ACF), Himachal Pradesh, has demanded a thorough probe into the losses caused due to landslides.

Addressing a press conference, Tikendar Panwar, former deputy mayor, Shimla, said, “Against the norms of construction in the mountains, they were vertically cut which caused massive landslides. Water contours were disturbed and there is a huge loss to the biodiversity. The recent rainfall has exposed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) vis-à-vis its two projects, namely the Chandigarh-Shimla and Kiratpur-Manali fourlane highway.”

Compensate hospitality industry July has been without any bookings for most of the hotels and the bread & breakfast (B&B) units in the districts. In Shimla itself, there are estimated 5,000 tourism units, which include hotels, home stays and B&B units. The NHAI should be made to pay a compensation of around Rs 500 crore to the hospitality industry. —Tikendar Panwar, Former deputy mayor

Panwar added, “It has been proved that the manner in which road construction was carried out is the main reason for both the roads getting blocked regularly. Huge losses have been caused to the people associated with agriculture, horticulture and hospitality. Primarily these districts are: Solan, Shimla, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti. These districts are also the fruit bowls of the state.”

“A special investigation team (SIT) must be constituted to look into the functioning of the NHAI and also to explore the kickback, if any, paid to the construction companies in the construction of these two four-lane highways,” he added.

“The losses are happening frequently, year after year. In this background, the state government must institute a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) under the Commission of Inquiry Act 1952. This should be headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court, preferably someone who is from HP. This CoI can go into details of the losses with a strong interface of the people. This commission can also go into the details of the failures of the policy framework in the last couple of decades that have led to repeated disasters taking place in the state”, he said.

#Shimla