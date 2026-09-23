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Home / Himachal Pradesh / North India’s first elevated rotary takes shape in Himachal's Mandi

North India’s first elevated rotary takes shape in Himachal's Mandi

Bindravani junction to link Chandigarh-Manali and Pathankot-Mandi highways; over half the work completed

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:29 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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The under-construction overhead elevated road rotary at Bindravani in Mandi. Photo: Jai Kumar
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North India’s first overhead elevated road rotary is taking shape at Bindravani in Mandi district, with more than 50 per cent of the construction work completed. The ambitious project, being executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) as part of the Pathankot-Mandi (NH-154) highway project, is aimed at easing traffic movement between the Chandigarh-Manali and Pathankot-Mandi national highways.

Construction of the elevated rotary began in April 2025. The junction posed a major engineering challenge because of the considerable difference in elevation between the two highway corridors. Instead of developing a conventional intersection, the NHAI has opted for a grade-separated overhead rotary that will allow traffic to move between the highways with minimal interruption.

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The facility is designed to eliminate the need for vehicles to wait at traffic signals while negotiating the junction. Dedicated ramps will enable traffic to move at different levels, reducing conflict between vehicles and improving the overall flow of traffic.

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The Bindravani rotary will have four main ramps. Two will connect the facility with the Chandigarh-Manali Highway, while the other two will provide connectivity to and from the Pathankot-Mandi Highway. An additional ramp is being constructed to provide direct access towards Mandi town.

The project assumes significance as both highway corridors carry substantial commuter, tourist and commercial traffic. The Chandigarh-Manali highway is a major route for tourists and traffic heading towards the Kullu-Manali region, while the Pathankot-Mandi corridor is being developed as an important east-west road link across the state.

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The elevated design is also intended to address the difficult Himalayan terrain and the sharp variation in levels at the Bindravani junction. By separating traffic streams vertically, the project is expected to reduce congestion and delays while improving road safety and travel efficiency.

With construction now past the halfway stage, the elevated rotary has emerged as a key component of the Pathankot-Mandi highway project. Once completed and opened to traffic, it will provide a dedicated, signal-free connection between the two national highway corridors and streamline movement through one of Mandi’s important road junctions.

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