Not allowed to perform at Mandi Shivratri festival, allege 4 cultural outfits

Mandi, February 27
Office-bearers of four popular cultural outfits of the district today accused the sub-committee of the International Shivratri Fair of deliberately ignoring them during the weeklong event.
They alleged this year, the sub-panel did not give them a chance to showcase the local folk culture on stage.
The outfits — Mandavya Kala Manch, Nav Jyoti Kala Manch, Jagriti Kala Manch and Samvad Yuva Mandal — have showcased the local folk culture at the national level on several occasions. The Mandavya Kala Manch had performed on this year’s Republic Day in Delhi.
An office-bearer said, “Today, we have submitted a memorandum to CM Sukhvinder Sukhu through the DC. We urge the CM to initiate a probe into the matter.”
DC Arindam Chaudhary said these organisations would be given an opportunity to perform during the Nalwar fair to be held at Sundernagar next month.
