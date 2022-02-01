Not given offer letters, 108/102 ambulance staff protest in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 31

With around 200 of its members not getting offer letter from the new company that will operate ambulance services in the state, the 108/102 Contract Workers Union has started an indefinite protest outside the National Health Mission office in Shimla.

“We put in our best when the pandemic was at its peak. We neither cared for our own lives nor for that of our family. We were called the Covid warriors. Now, we have been thrown out of service,” the protesters said. “Unless we get justice, we are not going to call off our protest,” they said.

The 108/102 workers, who have not been issued offer letter by the new company, had met the Chief Minister a few days back and they were “assured that the government will speak to the company.”

Around 200 workers have still not been issued offer letters. “When the government brought in a new company, it should have put in a clause that all existing workers will be absorbed. That’s how transition from one company to another happens,” said union’s general secretary Vijay Kumar.

“The government did not do that and the new company is targeting the old workers who have put in eight to 10 years of service. If our demands are not met, we will bring our children and parents to the protest,” he said.

The CPM has also come out in support of the protesters. “These 108/102 staff has made a huge contribution in the fight against the pandemic, but the government was doing injustice to them,” said CPM state secretary Onkar Shad. The CPM further urged the government that all these employees be taken back into service and paid the salary as fixed by the High Court.