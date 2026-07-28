DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Not given Rs 2,000, 16-year-old boy ends life

Not given Rs 2,000, 16-year-old boy ends life

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Kullu, Updated At : 01:39 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement
A 16-year-old boy from the Bhuntar area of Kullu district died after allegedly consuming pesticide when his mother was unable to give him Rs 2,000, police said.
Advertisement

The incident took place on July 22 in Nanja village. According to the police, the teenager had asked his mother, Meera Devi, for Rs 2,000 to accompany his friends in search of work and to sing at local events. However, owing to the family’s financial difficulties, she was unable to arrange the money.

Advertisement

Police said the boy allegedly consumed a weedicide kept at home following the refusal. His condition deteriorated rapidly and family members rushed him to Harihar hospital, where he remained under treatment before succumbing on July 25.

Advertisement

After receiving information, the police reached the hospital, took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. Following the completion of legal formalities, the body was handed over to the family. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Kullu Superintendent of Police Madan Lal Kaushal appealed to parents and guardians to maintain open communication with their children and pay close attention to their emotional well-being, particularly during times of stress and financial hardship.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts