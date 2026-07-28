Not given Rs 2,000, 16-year-old boy ends life

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The incident took place on July 22 in Nanja village. According to the police, the teenager had asked his mother, Meera Devi, for Rs 2,000 to accompany his friends in search of work and to sing at local events. However, owing to the family’s financial difficulties, she was unable to arrange the money.

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Police said the boy allegedly consumed a weedicide kept at home following the refusal. His condition deteriorated rapidly and family members rushed him to Harihar hospital, where he remained under treatment before succumbing on July 25.

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After receiving information, the police reached the hospital, took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. Following the completion of legal formalities, the body was handed over to the family. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Kullu Superintendent of Police Madan Lal Kaushal appealed to parents and guardians to maintain open communication with their children and pay close attention to their emotional well-being, particularly during times of stress and financial hardship.