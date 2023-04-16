Not invited, Dharamsala MLA skips function

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 15

Local Congress MLA Sudhir Sharma skipped the district-level Himachal Day function here today as invitation cards for the function did not carry his name. Some people see it as a sign of infighting in the Kangra unit of the party.

Sharma said, “They neither invited me to the government function, nor did they put my name on the invitation cards. So, there was no point in going to such a function. They are not following the protocol for local Congress MLAs even in their own constituencies. So, rather than attending the district-level Himachal Day function in Dharamsala, I decided to work for the party for the Karnataka Assembly elections.”

Sharma, who was a powerful minister during the previous Congress government led by Virbhadra Singh from 2012 to 2017, was expecting to be inducted into the Cabinet in the present government. However, that did not happen.

Sources said that some MLAs in the ruling party were not happy as Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was not allowing mass transfers in the state. Some others were sore at their local development fund being put on hold.