Not invited to Winter Carnival, MP asks Manali administration to clarify

Our Correspondent

Kullu, February 21

Mandi MP and HPCC chief Pratibha Singh yesterday questioned the district administration that why she was not invited to the national-level Winter Carnival held at Manali from January 2 to 6. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had inaugurated the event.

She said she did not receive any invitation or phone call regarding the carnival.

“It was a lapse on the part of the Manali administration,” she said while presiding over the quarterly meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee here.

The MP said no protocol was followed when the CM was on the stage. People, who had been expelled from the Congress, were honoured while elected representatives were not provided seats alongside the CM. She added that this had sent a wrong message.

Pratibha said she had attended the festival many times earlier but had never witnessed such chaos. She added that she may raise the issue in Parliament and the officials concerned would be dealt with strictly if she takes up the matter in a privilege motion.

She further said it was a serious matter but she did not want to take a harsh step. “I am warning you that don’t take the incident lightly. You must follow protocol in future,” the MP added.