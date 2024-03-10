Not just devotees, sportspersons too get stage to shine at festival

Mandi, March 9
In the sports competitions held during the Mandi Shivratri Fair, a cycling contest was organised yesterday. Mandi District and Sessions Judge Rajesh Tomar inaugurated the competition and also participated in the event. He later felicitated the winners and congratulated the participants for completing the ride.
Vansh Kalia stood first in the age group of 18 to 35 years. In the same category, Gaurav Jagata stood second and Ajay Kumar stood third.
In the age group above 35 years, Sunil Barangpa stood first, Jaspreet Paul stood second and Sushil Upasak stood third. In the 14 to 17 years group, Aradhya stood first, Jagtar stood second and Punit stood third. Among girls, Garima stood first, Swaranjal Singh stood second and Avni Sharma stood third. More than 50 players enthusiastically participated in the competition.
The competition was organised by the Police and District Cycling Association. The competition started from the historic Seri Manch of Mandi and passed through the New Victoria Bridge, Old Mandi, Munish Resort Road, Hanuman Temple, Dhangsidhar, Chhipnu, Shanidev Temple and ended back at the Seri Manch.
The participant who stood first in the 14 to 17 age group was given a prize of Rs 3,100; the second winner was given Rs 2,100 and the third was given Rs 1,100. In both the categories of 18 to 35 and above 35 age group, prize money was Rs 5,100 each for the first place, Rs 3,100 each for the second and Rs 1,800 for the third place. During this, probationer IPS Gauravjeet Singh, Sundernagar DSP Bharat Bhushan, and DSP Devraj along with association president Srijan Saini, members Pranav, Mandvi Sharma and Rohit Thakur were present.
