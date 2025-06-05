Not mandatory for hospitals to levy Rs 10 as consultation fee: Sukhu
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that it isn’t mandatory for hospitals to levy Rs 10 as consultation fee from patients.
“The Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS) of each hospital can levy Rs 10 as consultation charge if it needs resources for services like sanitation and maintenance (of infrastructure and equipment). If the RKS feels it has sufficient funds, it doesn’t need to levy these charges,” said Sukhu.
The CM further said that the government has not imposed the decision to levy consultation charges on hospitals.
