Home / Himachal Pradesh / Not mandatory for hospitals to levy Rs 10 as consultation fee: Sukhu

Not mandatory for hospitals to levy Rs 10 as consultation fee: Sukhu

The CM further said the government has not imposed the decision to levy charges on hospitals
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 12:41 PM Jun 05, 2025 IST
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File photo
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that it isn’t mandatory for hospitals to levy Rs 10 as consultation fee from patients.

“The Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS) of each hospital can levy Rs 10 as consultation charge if it needs resources for services like sanitation and maintenance (of infrastructure and equipment). If the RKS feels it has sufficient funds, it doesn’t need to levy these charges,” said Sukhu.

The CM further said that the government has not imposed the decision to levy consultation charges on hospitals.

