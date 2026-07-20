DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Not paid Rs 3 crore dues, contractor locks new ITI building at Baijnath

Not paid Rs 3 crore dues, contractor locks new ITI building at Baijnath

article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 09:42 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The newly constructed building of the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Sakri village in Baijnath subdivision of Kangra district that has been lying unused due to a payment dispute.
Advertisement

The contractor of a newly constructed building of the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Sakri village in Baijnath subdivision of Kangra district has locked it over the non-payment of around Rs 3 crore dues by the Himachal Pradesh Government. Completed almost a year ago at an estimated cost of Rs 4.5 crore, the contractor is yet to hand over the possession of the modern ITI campus to the Technical Education Department. As a result, students are forced to continue attending classes in a building owned by Sanatan Dharam Sabha College in Baijnath town.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had inaugurated the new ITI building in March 2024. However, the contractor allegedly locked the building again after inauguration and refused to hand over its possession to the department, citing the non-payment of pending bills.

Advertisement

The contractor claims that though he had completed the project around a year ago, a substantial payment has not been released to him. He says that around Rs 3 crore payment is still outstanding and he will not hand over the possession of the building to the Technical Education Department until the full and final payment is made to him.

Advertisement

The then Technical Education Minister Bikram Thakur had laid the foundation stone of the ITI building on February 12, 2020, while the construction commenced in 2022 after the project received budgetary approval. Although part payments have reportedly been released to the contractor, the commissioning of the institute has been stalled over the non-payment of the remaining dues.

The new campus comprises an administrative block, classrooms, two workshops, laboratories, principal’s office, staff rooms, toilets and other essential facilities. However, the infrastructure has remained unused because of the payment dispute, depriving students of access to a fully-equipped training institute.

Advertisement

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani says that the department is facing a shortage of capital funds. He adds that efforts are being made to release the pending payment to the contractor as soon as the budget becomes available. He claims that the issue will be resolved at the earliest.

Baijnath MLA Kishori Lal says that he will take up the matter with the Chief Minister to ensure that the contractor’s dues are cleared at the earliest and the ITI building is made operational without further delay.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts