Not paid Rs 3 crore dues, contractor locks new ITI building at Baijnath

The contractor of a newly constructed building of the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Sakri village in Baijnath subdivision of Kangra district has locked it over the non-payment of around Rs 3 crore dues by the Himachal Pradesh Government. Completed almost a year ago at an estimated cost of Rs 4.5 crore, the contractor is yet to hand over the possession of the modern ITI campus to the Technical Education Department. As a result, students are forced to continue attending classes in a building owned by Sanatan Dharam Sabha College in Baijnath town.

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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had inaugurated the new ITI building in March 2024. However, the contractor allegedly locked the building again after inauguration and refused to hand over its possession to the department, citing the non-payment of pending bills.

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The contractor claims that though he had completed the project around a year ago, a substantial payment has not been released to him. He says that around Rs 3 crore payment is still outstanding and he will not hand over the possession of the building to the Technical Education Department until the full and final payment is made to him.

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The then Technical Education Minister Bikram Thakur had laid the foundation stone of the ITI building on February 12, 2020, while the construction commenced in 2022 after the project received budgetary approval. Although part payments have reportedly been released to the contractor, the commissioning of the institute has been stalled over the non-payment of the remaining dues.

The new campus comprises an administrative block, classrooms, two workshops, laboratories, principal’s office, staff rooms, toilets and other essential facilities. However, the infrastructure has remained unused because of the payment dispute, depriving students of access to a fully-equipped training institute.

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Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani says that the department is facing a shortage of capital funds. He adds that efforts are being made to release the pending payment to the contractor as soon as the budget becomes available. He claims that the issue will be resolved at the earliest.

Baijnath MLA Kishori Lal says that he will take up the matter with the Chief Minister to ensure that the contractor’s dues are cleared at the earliest and the ITI building is made operational without further delay.