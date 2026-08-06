Not paid salaries for four months, Gram Rojgar Sevaks urge CM Sukhu to intervene

As many as 1,034 Gram Rojgar Sevaks engaged by the State Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department have not been paid salaries for the past four months and their families are facing severe financial hardships. State Gram Rojgar Sevak Association president Shiv Raj Thakur said on Wednesday that the prolonged delay in salary disbursement had pushed the employees and their families into financial distress. They had made repeated representations to the department authorities but their pending salaries had not been released, he alleged. He appealed to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to intervene in the matter and ensure the immediate release of the pending salaries.

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Thakur said that Gram Rojgar Sevaks were appointed on a contractual basis in 2008 and the previous BJP government led by Jai Ram Thakur had regularised their services in 2018. He added that they prepare muster rolls and facilitate the execution of approved rural development works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). He alleged that after they were brought under the new centrally-sponsored VB-GRAM-G scheme, their salaries for the four months they had worked under MGNREGA had not been paid.

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