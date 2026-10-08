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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Not paid salaries for four months, Gram Rozgar Sevaks give ultimatum to Himachal Government

Not paid salaries for four months, Gram Rozgar Sevaks give ultimatum to Himachal Government

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Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:07 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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The Himachal Pradesh Gram Rozgar Sevak Sangh has given the state government an ultimatum to resolve the issues within one month or they would launch an agitation and boycott the VB-G RAM G scheme in the state.
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The Himachal Pradesh Gram Rozgar Sevak Sangh has given the state government a one-month ultimatum to release the four-month pending salaries of its members, withdraw fresh joining orders and restore notifications concerning the service rights of the members.

State president of the organisation Shivraj Thakur on Wednesday said that Gram Rozgar Sevaks had not been paid salaries for the past four months, causing financial hardships and mental stress to them and their families. He added that Gram Rozgar Sevaks had been serving in rural areas for around 18 years and had played an important role in the implementation of government schemes and development works at the grassroots level. Despite their long experience and service, they were not being paid salaries on time, he added. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had assured them that their pending salaries would be released from the state government funds.

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Thakur also opposed the fresh joining orders issued to Gram Rozgar Sevaks after they were brought under the VB-G RAM G scheme. He said that asking employees, who had rendered around 18 years of service, to join afresh amounted to disregarding their past service and experience.

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He sought the restoration of notifications issued earlier in the interest of Gram Rozgar Sevaks but cancelled later. He said that it was the responsibility of the government to safeguard the service interests of employees, who had been working for rural development for about two decades.

The organisation also demanded that Gram Rozgar Sevaks be absorbed against vacant posts in the Rural Development Department. Thakur warned that if the government failed to resolve the issues within one month, they would launch an agitation and boycott the VB-G RAM G scheme in the state.

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