Not provided diplomas, MBU pupils approach Himachal CM helpline

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 10

Students of Manav Bharti University (MBU), who have passed the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El Ed) course in the 2019-2021 session, rue that even after six months, the university has not issued them mark sheets and diploma certificates.

The students have shared their grievances at the CM helpline (1100) stating that “they have completed their diploma course from the university but have not received certificates. The university Registrar and other officials say that their records are with the police and unless the court orders, the diploma certificates cannot be given”.

“In February, Administrative Officer Rajiv Kumar had said that he had written a letter to the Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission, seeking permission to issue diploma certificates and mark sheets. The higher officials of the regulatory commission stated that it was not under their jurisdiction to allow issuance of diplomas and mark sheets,” said Aakriti Sahu, president of the Manav Bharti D EL Ed Alumni Association, in a press note issued here today.

The students rue that all data is present in the university. “The examination and the teaching practice were conducted in the university, following which the results were declared. The university has charged us fees but now it says that it does not have our records. But then the question is what was the Administrative Officer doing in the university for the past two years,” they say.

They said the appointment of JBT and NTT teachers will start soon and without mark sheets and certificates, they will not be eligible to apply.

Say regulatory panel of no help

The students said the regulatory commission was formed “to help the students of private universities by finding solutions to the difficulties faced by them and not to avoid their grievances”.