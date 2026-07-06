Not repaired after being dug up for laying pipes, roads in Kasauli virtual death traps

The repair of rural roads in Kasauli has been severally hit as contractors are abandoning work due to the high cost of bitumen and the lack of timely payment by the state government. The Sukhi Jori-Sanawar road, connecting Dharampur to Kasauli, has not been repaired. The Jal Shakti Department had dug up this road to lay pipes about two years ago. It had allotted the work twice in the past four months but could not get the road repaired as contractors had not been assured in written that they would be compensated for the high bitumen price. The lack of timely payment has also hindered the progress of the repair work, say contractors. Still worse, the Chabal-Gorti-Kanda-Subathu link road in Kasauli subdivision has become a danger zone after the contractor dug up its about 100-metre stretch but did not repair it even after resuming the work months ago.

Advertisement

The situation near the Gorti bridge has become so perilous that the owner of the lone private bus that plied on the run-down road was contemplating to discontinue its operations due to the risk posed by the dilapidated road. A 80-metre stretch that was vertically dug up has reduced the road to a narrow lane. Without a retaining wall, the crumbling road puts the lives of drivers at serious risk as vehicles can plunge into the gorge below while negotiating this eroding road stretch.

Advertisement

To repair the road, the Public Works Department (PWD) had assigned the work to a contractor more than three months ago. Though the contractor dug up the road and initiated repairs, he abandoned the work days later in the absence of timely payment. As no repair has been carried out for the past three months, the road is eroding with each passing day. The ongoing monsoon season will further exacerbate the condition of the road, which is the lifeline for several villages like Patta Browari, Kanda, Gorti, Anji, etc. Villagers use it to commute to their workplaces in Kasauli, Dharampur and other places.

Advertisement

Students of the Industrial Training Institute, Garkhal, besides adjoining schools in Sanawar, Dharampur, etc., have been left in the lurch after the lone private bus discontinued its operations. Residents say why the road was dug up if it could not be repaired in time. They add that it seems the authorities concerned are awaiting some mishap to occur.

With several tourism projects coming up in the area, this road is also being used by heavy commercial vehicles to transport construction material like bricks, sand, cut stones and cement. The plying of heavy vehicles has worsened the situation as it was not designed to bear heavy load.

Advertisement

This road has never got the attention of the authorities for repairs. It has developed potholes and motorists have to drive through a muddy stretch as the upper layer of the road has worn out.