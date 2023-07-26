Not wise to do politics over disaster: Ex-CM

Tribune News Service

Mandi, July 25

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today termed as baseless the allegations levelled against him by a Congress leader. He was at Thunag in the Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district.

He said, “It is not wise to do politics over natural disasters when affected people are still awaiting relief from the government. Several affected people in the Seraj constituency have not received any relief. The state government should provide relief to the affected people without any political bias.”

Yesterday, Congress general secretary Chet Ram Thakur had alleged that the Leader of the Opposition was responsible for the rain disaster at Thunag, as he as Chief Minister had failed to check illegal dumping of logged forest trees and debris in the area.

The former Chief Minister asked Chet Ram whether it was wrong to construct roads in remote areas of the Seraj constituency? He said that where roads were not constructed, how did the rain disaster occur there?

