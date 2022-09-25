Nothing for youth: Pratibha

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 24

State Congress president Pratibha Singh today said that the youth of Himachal Pradesh was disappointed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not make any announcement to tackle unemployment, at the Mandi rally that he addressed virtually.

Pratibha, in a statement issued here, said that the Yuva Sankalp Vijay rally was actually an election programme. She accused the state government of misusing official machinery and public money on the Mandi rally. She said that the Prime Minister did not make any announcement to “curb rising unemployment in the country” and also did not announce any scheme or financial benefit for the state. “The BJP should apologise to the youth of the state for its failure to check rising unemployment. The number of jobless youth has increased to 12 lakh in the past five years,” she alleged.

The HPCC president said that the rally before the Assembly elections was a failed attempt to mislead the youth. “The BJP will not benefit from holding rallies, as people have made up their mind to vote it out of power,” she added.