Nothing to celebrate, Congress has failed to keep promises, says Parmar

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 10

With the Congress government in the state organising a rally in Dharamsala tomorrow to celebrate its one year in power, the BJP has accused it of discriminating against Kangra and failing to fulfil its guarantees given to the people of the state before the Assembly elections.

Former Speaker of Himachal Vidhan Sabha Vipin Singh Parmar, in a press release issued here today, said the Congress had come to power promising 10 guarantees to the people, including Rs 1,500 to every woman in Himachal and 300 units of free power. However, it has been one year since the government formation but it has failed to honour its guarantees. Women in the state are waiting for Rs 1,500 per month, youth are waiting for 5 lakh promised jobs and people were yet to get 300 units of free power.

Parmar said there was nothing for the government to celebrate. The government’s one year in power has, in fact, been a year of despair for the people. Taxes have been increased and the prices of diesel, water charges and electricity charges have gone up in the last one year. Parmar said the BJP would organise rallies across the state to expose the Congress government.

In another release, the BJP spokesperson said that the Congress should explain to the people of the country as to how its MP in Chhattisgarh managed to amass Rs 3,00 crore cash that has been confiscated by the Enforcement Directorate.

