Notice issued to 36 for encroachments along Anni highway

Kullu, December 18
The highway state authority of Anni subdivision has served notices on 36 persons for running eateries and installing kiosks along the national highway in the Anni market.
Anni subdivision Assistant Engineer Dhan Singh Sharma said due to encroachments along the highway, the road has become narrow resulting in traffic jams and it was giving harrowing time to commuters. Taking cognisance of the matter, the High Court has issued orders instructing the department to remove illegal structures along the NH, Sharma added.
The process was under way and notices would be served on other encroachers as well, he said adding strict action would be taken against them if they failed to clear the road.
Meanwhile, hawkers and street vendors at new and old bus stand on Aut-Luhri National Highway 305 appealed to the government that village poor have been making their both ends meet by selling vegetables, toys, tea and clothes etc for the past 15 years and they should not be moved from here or they should be relocated at some other place.
Rehri-Farhi union head Heera Lal said the union would hold a joint meeting with the CPM and the Kisan Sabha to chalk out the future course of action.
