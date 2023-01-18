Notice issued to Arki plant for flouting pollution norms

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 17

Show cause notice under the provision of Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, has been issued to Ultratech Cement Plant, Baga in Arki sub-division for violation of pollution norms. Violations pertaining to the Act were found in the unit when inspected by the board’s staff.

A spokesperson of the HP State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB) informed here today that the stack emission monitoring of Ultratech Cement Plant, Baga was conducted last year. In the results, the emissions were found not conforming to the prescribed standards following which the board’s Parwanoo office issued notices to the unit today.

“The unit management had been asked to take corrective measures for smooth operation of air pollution control devices and comply with the environment standards,” he informed.

Earlier, the stack emission monitoring of the unit was carried out at cement mill, raw mill and coal mill and they were found above the prescribed norms, he said adding that action was initiated under various sections of the Act for violation of stack emission norms as well.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the board to levy and recover environment compensation from violating units. Despite the state giving several opportunities to the unit management to take corrective steps, the unit failed to comply with the directions, informed the spokesperson.

A 15-day period has been granted to the unit to submit its reply as to why penal action should not be initiated against them for the laxities. He said that the provisions of the Act attract fine up to Rs 10,000 and imprisonment up to seven years or both.

The unit was also found not adhering to the ambient air and stack emission norms following which a show cause notice was issued for the non-compliance on the shortcomings.

The board spokesperson informed that the unit had not arranged water sprinkling system in the plant area and dust emission was observed due to the vehicular movement. Besides, the sheet cover to the coal mill area was also not provided.

15 days given to file reply