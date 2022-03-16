Notice to Centre, Himachal Pradesh over illegal tree felling

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, March 15

The High Court today issued notices to the Centre and the state government in a matter related to the alleged illegal felling of trees on the forestland at Mauza Shivpuri, Nahan.

The court directed the authorities to maintain status quo on the land and directed the Deputy Commissioner, Sirmaur, that no felling of trees would be allowed.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed the orders in a petition filed by the Nahan Gaurav Vikas Sanstha of Sirmaur. The petitioner had alleged that respondent Uday Prakash was carrying out illegal felling of trees on his forestland. The petitioner has alleged that they have written to various authorities but no action has been taken in the matter.

The petitioner, with an intention to save environment and forest of Nahan, particularly of Mauza Shivpuri, was aggrieved by inaction and had moved to the High Court.

The petitioner has prayed to direct the authorities to restrain the respondent from carrying out any kind of non-forest activities and any kind of construction activities on the land. The petitioner has also prayed to constitute an independent committee to inquire into the matter and take action against the respondent and government officials responsible for the violation of the Forest Conservation Act and the Environment Protection Act. The matter has been ordered to be listed after four weeks.