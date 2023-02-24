Notice to construction firm for discharging sewage into nullah

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 23

The company engaged in construction of the campus of Dr Radhakrishanan Government Medical College and Hospital at Thai village near Jolsappar has been issued a notice for allegedly releasing sewage into a water source (nullah) flowing near the construction site.

This nullah is a tributary of Kunah Khud from where water is supplied to over 75 villages through eight water supply schemes. This is the same area where gastritis outbreak was reported earlier this month leading to infection to over 1,000 persons.

The incident came to light today when residents of Bann village observed a foul smell in their area. Fandi Khan, a former ward member of Jolsappar panchayat, reported the matter to panchayat pradhan Rajeev Kumar.

A police team visited the site after a complaint was forwarded by the IPH Department and recorded the statements of villages and the manager of the construction firm.

Khan said that it was regular practice of the construction company to release waste into the nullah and this was done every 15 days.

The construction of various blocks of the medical college was going on for the past two years. No mechanism for sewage and waste management was in place. About 700 labourers are working at the construction site.

Sanjay Thakur, Executive Engineer, IPH, said that a notice had been served on the construction company and the Pollution Control Department was informed seeking action on the issue.