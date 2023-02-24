 Notice to construction firm for discharging sewage into nullah : The Tribune India

Notice to construction firm for discharging sewage into nullah

Notice to construction firm for discharging sewage into nullah

Photo for representation. File photo



Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 23

The company engaged in construction of the campus of Dr Radhakrishanan Government Medical College and Hospital at Thai village near Jolsappar has been issued a notice for allegedly releasing sewage into a water source (nullah) flowing near the construction site.

This nullah is a tributary of Kunah Khud from where water is supplied to over 75 villages through eight water supply schemes. This is the same area where gastritis outbreak was reported earlier this month leading to infection to over 1,000 persons.

Gastritis outbreak

  • The nullah is a tributary of Kunah Khud from where water is supplied to over 75 villages through eight supply projects
  • Over 1,000 persons had fallen ill in this area following gastritis outbreak earlier this month

The incident came to light today when residents of Bann village observed a foul smell in their area. Fandi Khan, a former ward member of Jolsappar panchayat, reported the matter to panchayat pradhan Rajeev Kumar.

A police team visited the site after a complaint was forwarded by the IPH Department and recorded the statements of villages and the manager of the construction firm.

Khan said that it was regular practice of the construction company to release waste into the nullah and this was done every 15 days.

The construction of various blocks of the medical college was going on for the past two years. No mechanism for sewage and waste management was in place. About 700 labourers are working at the construction site.

Sanjay Thakur, Executive Engineer, IPH, said that a notice had been served on the construction company and the Pollution Control Department was informed seeking action on the issue.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

2
Punjab

Governor says won't allow Punjab session

3
Punjab

Radicals storm police station to force release of kidnap accused

4
Haryana Haryana Budget

3 new Metro links for Gurugram

5
Punjab

Complete collapse of law and order in Punjab: Capt Amarinder Singh

6
Amritsar

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet released from Amritsar jail

7
Punjab

HC: Can't make spouse wait endlessly for remarriage

8
Delhi

19-year-old Delhi student repeatedly raped by Instagram friend in Gurugram; case registered

9
Nation

India abstains in UN General Assembly on Ukraine resolution

10
Punjab

More Japanese firms may invest

Don't Miss

View All
Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Top News

PM’s ‘kabr versus kamal’ offensive against Congress in poll-bound Meghalaya

PM’s ‘kabr versus kamal’ offensive against Congress in poll-bound Meghalaya

‘They say ‘Modi teri kabr khudegi’; people say ‘Modi tera ka...

India abstains in UN General Assembly on Ukraine resolution over its inherent limitations in reaching goal of securing lasting peace

India abstains in UN General Assembly on Ukraine resolution

Resolution, given its inherent limitations, would not have h...

Hindenburg report on Adani: Supreme Court refuses to gag media

Hindenburg report on Adani: Supreme Court refuses to gag media

Not going to issue any injunction ever against media, says a...

Congress authorises party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate CWC members

Congress authorises party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate CWC members

The decision to go in for the nomination mode instead of hol...

Radical preacher’s aide to be released after Punjab court order

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet released from Amritsar jail

The preacher's supporters, some of them brandishing swords a...


Cities

View All

Amritpal’s supporters attacked police in cowardly manner, using holy Guru Granth Sahib as a shield: Punjab DGP on Ajnala incident

Amritpal’s supporters attacked police in cowardly manner, using holy Guru Granth Sahib as a shield: Punjab DGP on Ajnala incident

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet released from Amritsar jail

Ahead of G-20 summit, civic body cracks down on illegal hoardings

Drawing attention, aesthetically!

Soon, GNDU to inspect colleges

Cops thwart contract killing bid, 2 arrested

Bathinda: Cops thwart contract killing bid, 2 arrested

Fog brings cheer to Punjab farmers

Punjab School Education Board reschedules English exam for Class XII that was to be held today

Punjab School Education Board reschedules English exam for Class XII at last moment

Pre-2005 refuse removed from Dadu Majra dumpsite

Not on leash, dog injures man, mauls pet to death

Chandigarh railway station parking contractor put on 2nd notice

Float tenders for allotment of parking lots, Adviser tells MC

Shraddha Walkar murder: Court fixes March 7 for hearing arguments on charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala

Shraddha Walkar murder: Court fixes March 7 for hearing arguments on charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala

AAP councillor Pawan Sehrawat joins BJP ahead of crucial MCD House meeting

ED grills Kejriwal's PA in Delhi excise policy 'scam'

Hours after mayoral poll, AAP, BJP members come to blows

Sisodia writes to L-G over teacher training programme in Finland

Early heat impacts wheat; govt has no strategy, say farmers

Early heat impacts wheat; govt has no strategy, say farmers

Ukraine-returned students start heading to Georgia

Ash problem: DC reviews installation work of ‘wet scrubber’ at sugar mill

Soon, solar power-run processing unit at Dudian Kalan village

Control room to redress grievances of NRIs: Dhaliwal

Staffer held for stealing jewellery worth ~75 lakh

Staffer held for stealing jewellery worth Rs 75 lakh

Rs 9.39-crore project to cover drain near cremation ground kicks off

Oppn leaders question move

Man gets life term for raping 14-yr-old stepdaughter

Undertrial tests +ve for Covid

4 killed as car rams into truck

4 killed as car rams into truck

Patiala civic body to begin work on sweeping city roads

Nabha burglary case solved, 5 held

Women’s Track Cycling League from March 2

Signature drive for release of ‘Bandi Singhs’