Notices to Centre, FSSAI over food units making drugs

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, June 2

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) today issued notices to the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Secretary, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Chairperson, and the Drugs Controller General of India over Baddi food units making drugs.

NHRC’s observation The firms having licence to produce only food products.... are beyond the purview of the Drug Controller General of India.... These firms are taking advantage of lack of coordination among various govt departments. NHRC

The commission took suo motu cognisance of a media report that the Baddi industrial area had become a production hub of spurious vitamins, syrups and drugs in the name of food supplements by nutraceutical companies.

The Tribune had highlighted the issue in its news report “Himachal: State Controller moves DCGI over food units making drugs” on May 30. The commission has called for a detailed report in four weeks.

In a press note, it said, “Reportedly, there are more than 100 nutraceutical companies active in the area, which have the licence to produce only food products under the Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006. Hence, these are beyond the purview of the Drug Controller General of India and the State Food Safety Department. The companies are taking advantage of the lack of coordination between the government departments.”

The NHRC said the contents of the media report, if true, raised a serious issue relating to the right to life of the people due to apparent lack of coordination among government departments.