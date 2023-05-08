Notified as de-addiction centre by BJP govt, building to be turned into hospital again

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, May 7

An under-construction hospital building at Kandaghat that was notified as a de-addiction centre during the previous BJP regime will again be converted into a hospital.

DR Shandil, Health and Family Welfare Minister, will soon take up the issue to denotify it as a de-addiction centre and resume work to construct the earmarked hospital at Kandaghat with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

He said the project was started during the regime of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh to provide better healthcare facilities to people. It was, however, notified as a de-addiction centre during the former BJP regime.

Shandil’s son-in-law Rajesh Kashyap, who had unsuccessfully contested two Assembly elections against the minister on the BJP ticket, had, however, spearheaded the move to convert the under-construction hospital into a de-addiction centre during the previous regime.

It was notified as a de-addiction centre in February 2022 after the work to construct the hospital was put on hold in July 2018 due to the lack of funds.

Residents, however, said the location of the proposed hospital was not appropriate as it was located on a narrow link road abutting from the highway. “Being a single lane, it will impede the movement of ambulances as traffic influx is high on the narrow road,” they added.

There was no rationale in shifting the hospital from the national highway where it was housed few years ago, said Rajesh, a local.

The construction of the new hospital building has remained a contentious issue since its inception. BJP leaders had raised objections over it since the old building, located near the mini secretariat was barely a few years old. Investing crores on a new structure was considered a wasteful expenditure and the issue was vehemently raised by the BJP in the 2017 Assembly poll.

A sum of Rs 18 crore was received from the Centre for the augmentation of healthcare services in the Kandaghat block during the former Congress regime.