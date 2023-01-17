Notify freight rates today, say truckers

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 16

Transporters today asked the state government to issue a notification on freight rates till 10 am tomorrow. They are peeved at the alleged failure of the state government to resolve their 34-day impasse with the Adani Group management. These transporters are plying trucks for Ambuja Cements Limited, Darlaghat, and ACC Limited, Barmana in Bilaspur.

The truckers met at Brahmpukhar in Bilaspur and decided to take out a march from Nauni village to the Deputy Commissioner’s office at Bilapsur on January 19.

Earlier, they gathered at Darlaghat and raised slogans against the government for several hours. hindering smooth movement of traffic.

Ramkrishan Sharma, former president of a transport society who led the agitation, said, “Thirty-four days have elapsed since the two cement plants were shut, but the state government has failed to address the issue.”

He said if the freight rate notification wasn’t issued till 10 am tomorrow, they would be forced to decide their next course of action. It would reflect adversely on the state government.

In its report, the Himachal Consultancy Organisation (HIMCON) had put forth a rate of Rs 10.68 per tonne per km, but asked for rectification on five points, he said.