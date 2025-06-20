Notorious drug smuggler held after 2-month chase

In a significant breakthrough, the Damtal police under Nurpur district arrested a notorious interstate drug smuggler, Sikandar, alias Nimma, on Thursday from Toki near Indora. The accused, a resident of Toki village, had been on the run for over two months in connection with a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Sikandar was first arrested on January 25, 2021, when the Damtal police caught him with 377.08 grams of heroin (chitta) and Rs 1.74 lakh in drug proceeds. A case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act was registered against him at that time.

On April 4 this year, Sikandar, along with his father Anchal, was allegedly smuggling heroin on a motorcycle. During a naka at Toki barrier, the police recovered 74.83 grams of heroin. While Anchal was arrested on the spot, Sikandar managed to escape and remained absconding until his arrest on Thursday. A case under Sections 21, 25, and 29 of the NDPS Act was lodged against both.

Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan informed The Tribune that Sikandar’s anticipatory bail petitions were rejected by the Additional Sessions Court in Nurpur, the Himachal Pradesh High Court in Shimla and eventually withdrawn from the Supreme Court following strong police investigation reports. Both Sikandar and his father are repeat offenders and have previously been booked in multiple drug-related cases.

In another anti-drug operation the same day, Nurpur police intercepted a Hyundai i20 (DL10-CD-9222) at Kandwal police barrier and recovered 530 grams of charas (hashish) during a search. The three occupants of the car—Harsh Dogra, Akshit, and Dushyant, all residents of Pathankot, Punjab—were arrested, and a case under the NDPS Act was registered against them.

Liquor smuggler gets jail

The court of Judicial Magistrate, Jawali, has convicted Banttu, a resident of Ganod, for smuggling illicit liquor and sentenced him to one year’s imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 15,000. The verdict comes after nearly 14 years of trial under the Excise Act.

According to Assistant District Attorney Ravi Kumar, the case dates back to August 8, 2011, when the Fatehpur police registered an FIR against the accused. Banttu was caught by a police patrol team carrying a plastic can filled with illicit liquor. On spotting the police, he attempted to flee but was apprehended after a brief chase.

Police records reveal that Banttu is a habitual offender, with at least 15 cases registered against him under the Excise Act for illegal liquor trade. Despite multiple FIRs, he continued to engage in unlawful activities.