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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Notorious drug supplier arrested from Ambala

Notorious drug supplier arrested from Ambala

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:40 PM Apr 15, 2026 IST
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A drug peddler arrested from Ambala in the custody of the Shimla police.
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The Shimla police have arrested a notorious heroin supplier from Ambala in Haryana, who has been involved in drug trafficking in the Rampur region of the district. The accused has been identified as Karan (34), a resident of Old Panchkula, at present residing in Zirakpur, Punjab. SSP, Shimla, Gaurav Singh said that the network came to light on August 22, 2025, when the police arrested Prashant Negi (27), Avinash Thakur (35) and Deven Josh (28) with 17.15 grams of ‘chitta’ (heroin) from Rampur. He added that a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, was registered against the accused and an investigation was initiated.

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He said, “During investigation, the police established backward linkages, examined financial transactions and did a technical analysis to ascertain Karan’s involvement in the Rampur drug network. Karan had been in direct contact with the three accused and financial transactions of around Rs 10 lakh was found between them. Karan was actively involved in drug trafficking, providing funds, handling transactions and coordinating efforts.” He added that a team arrested Karan from Ambala.

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“The accused has several cases of drug trafficking lodged against him in Haryana, including in police stations at Sector 20, Panchkula; Pinjore and Chandimandir,” he added.

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Besides, the district police also arrested Neeraj (24), a resident of Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district, for his involvement in drug trafficking. According to the police, his involvement was revealed when backward linkages were established in a case and a woman was arrested with around 40 grams of ‘chitta’ in Shimla on April 6.

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