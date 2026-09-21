Himachal: Now, Rs 1,000 monthly aid for children of widows up to 27 yrs

The state government has decided to extend the benefit of Rs 1,000 monthly pocket money under the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana to children of widows and single women up to the age of 27 years, providing continued financial support to them beyond school education.

Chairing a meeting of the Women and Child Development Department here today, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said children between 19 and 27 years covered under the scheme would now also receive Rs 1,000 per month as pocket money. At present, the benefit is available only to children up to 18 years of age.

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Under the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana, the state government is currently supporting 21,292 beneficiaries, with a budgetary provision of Rs 40.29 crore for the current financial year. The scheme provides for the state government bearing the entire cost of higher education for children of widows and single women.

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The Chief Minister said the government was also providing loans of up to Rs 20 lakh at an interest rate of one per cent to meritorious students for higher education under the Dr YS Parmar Vidyarthi Rin Yojana.

He further directed the department to make arrangements for foreign exposure visits for 100 meritorious students — 50 beneficiaries of the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana and 50 children of the state.