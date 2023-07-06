Now, counselling for PG courses at Nauni varsity from July 17

Solan, July 5
Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, has rescheduled the counselling for its PG programmes for the academic session 2023-24 to July 17. Earlier, it was slated from July 7
The university had received several requests from candidates, who have passed their qualifying degrees from outside the university, to postpone the first counselling as their results were yet to be declared.
The second counselling has also been rescheduled and will now take place on July 24. “Candidates can check detailed notice and the cut-off marks for the first counselling on the university website: www.yspuniversity.ac.in,” said a university official.
