Now fresh veggies on wheels in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 13

Chemical-free fresh natural produce will now be available on the wheels in Shimla. A mobile van selling fresh vegetables will be stationed at the State Secretariat complex, Chotta Shimla; Himachal Pradesh University campus, Summer Hill; and Krishi Bhawan, Boileauganj; every Friday from September 15 onwards.

In what can be termed as “Natural Produce on Wheels”, the State Project Implementing Unit (SPIU) of the Prakritik Kheti Khushaal Kisan Yojana (PKKY) will facilitate farmers in three blocks adjoining Shimla-Mashobra, Basantpur and Totu to sell fresh, chemical-free vegetables, fruits and products like ghee, pickles to consumers at reasonable prices.

The van would remain parked at the secretariat from 1 pm to 2.30 pm, at HPU campus from 3 pm to 4 pm and at Krishi Bhawan from 4.15 pm to 5.30 pm.

