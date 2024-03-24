Now in BJP flock, all 9 reach Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 23

The six Congress rebels and three Independent MLAs, who joined the BJP in New Delhi today, were accorded a rousing welcome on their arrival here, almost a month after they triggered a political crisis by cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections.

The six disqualified Congress MLAs Sudhir Sharma, Rajinder Rana, ID Lakhanpal, Ravi Thakur, Davinder Bhutto and Chaitanya Sharma arrived here for the first time since they left the state on February 28, after defying the whip issued for the passing of the Budget in the Assembly. They were accompanied by Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, sate BJP president Rajeev Bindal, all BJP legislators and party office-bearers as they were welcomed amidst the beating of drums.

Bindal said it was a historic day as never before had nine sitting MLAs resigned and joined another party. “Their entry into the BJP will strengthen the party. I assure them that they will be given due honour and recognition,” he dded.

Sudhir Sharma and Rajinder Rana said elected MLAs were humiliated for 14 months and no works were done. The 10 guarantees given by the Congress in 2022 were not fulfilled. They added that they were compelled to take such a step as it was a question of upholding their self-esteem. They had joined the BJP without any pressure from any quarter. They also lashed out at the Chief Minister for unleashing political vendetta against them and four other MLAs.

