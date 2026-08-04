Now, pay Rs10 OPD fee, Rs50 parking charge at Paprola Ayurvedic Hospital

The Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS) of the Rajiv Gandhi Government Post Graduate Ayurvedic College and Hospital, Paprola, has approved a series of measures to generate additional revenue in view of reduced financial assistance from the state government amid the ongoing financial crisis.

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The RKS meeting, chaired by Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma, approved the introduction of a Rs 10 OPD registration fee and a Rs 50 parking fee. It also decided to levy charges ranging from Rs 300 to Rs 500 for issuing various medical certificates. Until now, parking at the hospital had been free of charge.

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Local residents were expecting that concrete measures to improve patient care and strengthen the hospital’s medical infrastructure would be announced at the meeting. Instead, no major decisions were taken to improve healthcare services, leaving patients and residents disappointed. Baijnath MLA Kishori Lal attended meeting,

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The hospital continues to face several operational challenges. Many essential medical services are not functioning at full capacity, while an ultrasound machine installed at the hospital has remained non-functional for years, forcing patients to seek diagnostic facilities elsewhere. Although the issue was reportedly discussed at the meeting and assurances were given that the machine would be made operational, no timeline was announced.

The decision assumes significance as the state government has reportedly reduced grants to Rogi Kalyan Samitis because of financial constraints, compelling the hospital managements to explore alternative sources of income to meet routine operational expenditure.

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Questions have also been raised over transparency, as the hospital administration did not officially brief the media about the decisions taken at the RKS meeting. The absence of an official statement has drawn criticism from residents, who expected greater accountability and public disclosure on matters affecting healthcare services.

The hospital, one of the state’s premier Ayurvedic teaching institutions, caters to a large number of patients from Kangra, Mandi, Chamba and adjoining districts. Patients and local residents have urged the government to prioritise strengthening healthcare facilities and modern diagnostic services over increasing user charges, arguing that improved medical care should remain the institution’s primary focus.