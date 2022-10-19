Now, polling facility for essential services staff in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 18

For the first time, the Absentee Voters in Essential Services (AVES) can cast vote through postal ballot by submitting Form 12-D to the Returning Officer (RO), said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg here today.

He said this category of essential services officials includes doctors, paramedical staff, ambulance service of the Health Department, driver and conductors of the HRTC, excluding local route bus services, fire services, the staff on milk supply service of the HP State Milk Federation and Milk Cooperative Societies, local mediapersons authorised by the ECI, pump operator and turner in the Jal Shakti Department and electrician and lineman in the HPSEB, who are enrolled in electoral rolls, can cast vote through postal ballot.

He said a certificate would be issued to these AVES by the Nodal Offices of respective departments. The CEO said such applications seeking postal ballot facility should reach the RO till October 21. This facility is being extended for the first time.