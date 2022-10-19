Now, polling facility for essential services staff in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, October 18
For the first time, the Absentee Voters in Essential Services (AVES) can cast vote through postal ballot by submitting Form 12-D to the Returning Officer (RO), said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg here today.
He said this category of essential services officials includes doctors, paramedical staff, ambulance service of the Health Department, driver and conductors of the HRTC, excluding local route bus services, fire services, the staff on milk supply service of the HP State Milk Federation and Milk Cooperative Societies, local mediapersons authorised by the ECI, pump operator and turner in the Jal Shakti Department and electrician and lineman in the HPSEB, who are enrolled in electoral rolls, can cast vote through postal ballot.
He said a certificate would be issued to these AVES by the Nodal Offices of respective departments. The CEO said such applications seeking postal ballot facility should reach the RO till October 21. This facility is being extended for the first time.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...