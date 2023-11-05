Now, property tax defaulters in Shimla will have to pay dues with 5% penalty

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, November 4

The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) will issue notices to 3,000 defaulters of property tax to deposit their pending dues along with 5 per cent penalty.

The SMC started issuing property tax bills in April and those who deposited their dues in one go in the first 15 days were given 10 per cent rebate. But there are a number of defaulters, who have not cleared their pending dues till now. As per the SMC rules, the final date for clearing the outstanding property tax dues was October 31 after which the defaulters are liable to pay the tax amount along with a penalty of 5 per cent to the corporation.

The SMC has prepared a list of 3,000 property tax defaulters and will issue notices to them to clear their outstanding dues along with penalty. Besides, there are around 250 other tax defaulters. As per the SMC records, property tax to the tune of Rs 9 crore is pending in the capital city. The 3,000 tax defaulters have to pay more than Rs 3 crore. Of the total pendency property tax dues of Rs 9 crore, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has to pay Rs 6 crore.

Councillors had raised the issue of property tax collection and pending rentals of SMC properties at the General House meeting recently. They said that the recovery of pending tax dues could generate revenue and improve the fiscal health of the cash-starved SMC.

Joint Commissioner, SMC, Bhuwan Sharma said, “The 5 per cent penalty on property tax dues has come into effect after October 31. We have issued notices to defaulters in the past as well but fresh notices will be issued to around 3,000 defaulters now to pay their outstanding dues along with the penalty.”

