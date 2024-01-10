Now, RTI applicants can attend hearing online

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 9

The Himachal State Information Commission has introduced a hybrid mode of hearing where an applicant can take part in the proceedings through video conferencing,

Sonia Thakur, Secretary, Himachal Pradesh State Information Commission, said here today that the commission had started the facility for the convenience of the appellants. “All appellants and complainants have now been given the option to either appear in person during the hearing of the second appeal in a complaint filed under the RTI Act 2005, or participate in the proceedings of the commission through online video conferencing,” she added.

She said that the online facility had been started from December 26, 2023, and a link was given in the notice being sent to the appellants through which they could appear through video conferencing in the hearing of their appeals. “The appellants have also been given the option of sending their e-mail IDs to the commission for receiving the link,” she added.

Sonia said that at present, the personal presence of the appellants during the hearing of appeals was negligible. “Due to various reasons, the appellants are unable to appear in person in hearing. After the launch of the facility, the appellants will be able to connect from their place in the hearing of an appeal and get a proper opportunity to present their side,” she added.

Besides, the e-mail addresses of all Public Information Officers (PIOs) of the state had been collected and from January 1, 2024, notices were sent to them on their e-mails so that they receive notices in time and could submit their replies to the commission at the appropriate time, said the spokesperson.

