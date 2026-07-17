Haryana: Now, schools can submit sports infra data by July 20

The Education Department has extended the deadline for government schools to furnish sports infrastructure data to July 20 after 393 government high and senior secondary schools failed to submit details.

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The department had asked 3,414 government schools to submit data by July 13 on the sports infrastructure portal, launched to collect information on facilities. The information to be uploaded on the portal was divided into two broad heads (existing facilities and requirements for new infrastructure). It also covered three types of facilities: indoor, outdoor and mixed games.

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According to the department, of 3,414 schools, as many as 3,021 have furnished the data, while 393 schools are yet to submit, following which the department has extended the deadline till July 20. Fatehabad, Gurugram, Kurukshetra, Palwal, Panchkula and Rewari districts have submitted their complete data while the remaining districts are yet to submit their complete details.

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As of the closing date, 88.49 per cent of the government high and senior secondary schools have submitted their information on the portal.

Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Rampur Sarsehri, Principal Parveen Kumar said every school was asked to select at least three games on the basis of the interest of students, infrastructure, availability of ground and the specialisation of the physical education teacher. It was a good initiative to encourage sports activities in government schools.

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Ambala District Education Officer Sudhir Kalra said: “The government aims to improve sports infrastructure facilities and activate at least three sports in each government school. Some schools are yet to submit their data, following which the last date has been extended. It will help in developing sportsmanship among children and motivate children to participate in sports competitions.”

“The schools were instructed to focus on the local sports culture while seeking the infrastructure. For instance, there are villages where volleyball and hockey are popular; hence, the schools of such villages should opt for these games if they have the ground facility. It will help the students get the facility in the school to improve their skills. The schools will get grants to improve the infrastructure,” he added.