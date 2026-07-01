NPA restored for super-specialist medical faculty

The state government has restored non-practicing allowance (NPA) for super-specialist faculty members serving under the Department of Medical Education and Research. According to a notification issued on Wednesday, all super-specialist faculty members possessing a recognised super-specialty qualification such as DM, MCh or DrNB will be eligible for the allowance.

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Eligible faculty will receive NPA at the rates and on the terms that were applicable before the Finance Department’s notification dated May 24, 2023, which had withdrawn the benefit. The restored benefit will take effect immediately, and will remain in force until further orders.

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