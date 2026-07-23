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Home / Himachal Pradesh / NSUI activists raise voice against exam irregularities in Himachal's Hamirpur

NSUI activists raise voice against exam irregularities in Himachal's Hamirpur

Seek Union Education Minister’s resignation; allege ‘dictatorial attitude’

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Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Students during a protest rally at Gandhi Chowk in Hamirpur.
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The flames of the NEET protest have started reaching different parts of the country, with students holding a protest rally at Gandhi Chowk here today, raising slogans against the Union government and demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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Leading the protest, NSUI district president Abhinandan Thakur said the entire student community stood in solidarity with the students protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. He said the rally was only a symbolic expression of support and warned that the agitation would be intensified if the students’ demands were not addressed.

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Thakur alleged that the Modi government had adopted a “dictatorial attitude” towards people and, instead of engaging in dialogue, was using police force to suppress the voice of millions.

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Speaking about the alleged misconduct with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Abhinandan said the police action reflected the influence of the BJP’s approach and was a result of the frustration among its leaders. He said the youth would not accept such an attitude for long and would continue their protest until their demands were addressed.

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