NTPC Koldam expands CSR initiatives in Himachal with focus on education, healthcare and green energy

NTPC Koldam hydroelectric power project in Bilaspur district is strengthening its commitment to community development through sustained Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in education, healthcare, women empowerment, sports and environmental conservation, Chief of NTPC Koldam project, S.S. Rao, said while interacting with media persons.

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Welcoming journalists, Rao described the interaction as an important platform to share NTPC’s social initiatives and seek constructive feedback. He said the organisation has consistently worked towards fulfilling its social responsibility and remains committed to improving the quality of life in the project-affected and surrounding areas.

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Highlighting key CSR initiatives, Rao said NTPC has contributed nearly 50 per cent of the total cost of establishing the Hydro Engineering College in Bilaspur, with an investment of around Rs. 70 crore. The company also recently sanctioned nearly Rs. 6 crore for the college’s administrative building and entrance gate to further strengthen infrastructure. The objective, he said, is to enable students from Himachal Pradesh to pursue specialised hydro engineering education within the state.

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In the field of sports, Rao said NTPC has fully funded the infrastructure for the Sports Authority of India’s canoeing and rowing training centre at Kasol and continues to support athletes in participating in national and international competitions. He noted that trainees from the centre have regularly won medals at national events and have also represented India internationally.

Rao said NTPC is supporting nearly 300-500 students every year through AI-based digital coaching for IIT and NEET aspirants, providing digital learning tools and regular academic support. The company has also launched several initiatives for women empowerment, skill development and self-help groups, benefiting around 170 women since 2019.

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He added that NTPC has strengthened healthcare infrastructure by providing medical equipment worth around Rs. 25-40 lakh to Sundernagar Hospital’s operation theatre. The company has also organised regular medical camps, developed smart Anganwadis, established STEM laboratories in government schools, installed open gyms in nearby villages and extended assistance during natural disasters.

Speaking on environmental conservation, Rao said NTPC has undertaken large-scale plantation drives, completed extensive riverbank stabilisation works and initiated a climate change and greenhouse gas emission study around Koldam in collaboration with IIT Bombay.

On the energy front, Rao said NTPC is rapidly expanding its renewable energy portfolio. The company has set a target of achieving 60,000 MW of renewable energy capacity by 2032 and 1,32,000 MW by 2047. He said NTPC currently has an installed capacity of about 91,000 MW, including more than 10,000 MW from renewable sources, and supplies electricity to nearly one-fourth of Indian households. He also informed that feasibility reports for two pumped storage power projects in Solan and Mandi districts have been submitted to the Himachal Pradesh government for further approval.

Rao reiterated that NTPC would continue to work closely with stakeholders, district administration and local communities to ensure that its CSR initiatives remain need-based, transparent and impactful while contributing to sustainable development.