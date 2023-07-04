Nullah in spate, 40 bighas submerged, crops damaged

Tribune News Service

Mandi, July 3

A huge tract of agricultural land under Jobrang village of tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti has been submerged after water level shot up in Jahalama nullah of the area. As a result, the cash crops like cauliflower, broccoli, peas, potatoes and a few others have been badly damaged. Apple orchards have also been submerged under water.

The residents of Jobrang village say that for the past few days streams of Lahaul valley have been experiencing heavy flow of water because of melting of glaciers in the higher areas. As a result, the water level in Chenab river has increased manifold and a huge tract of farmland has been submerged.

Rajiv Kumar, vice pradhan of Jobrang panchayat, said, “Around 40 bigha agricultural land of farmers has submerged in nullah water due to flooding in Chenab. Last year similar situation prevailed in the area because of flooding in Chenab. Now, this year also the same situation prevails.”

“We have been demanding diversion of flow of the river to the other side of the farmland to avoid harm to the crops. Last year, compensation of Rs 500 to Rs 1000 was given to each affected farmer by the state government,” he added.

Anuradha Rana, chairperson of Zila Parishad Lahaul and Spiti, said, “ I had raised this issue with the state government as well as with the district administration and demanded diversion of the flow of river to other side of farm land before the onset of rainy season but to no avail. Now, farmers were suffering. They have lost their source of livelihood because of this disaster once again.”

“It is a mockery that the affected farmers were paid merely Rs 500 to Rs 1000 for the losses last year. The government should amend rules to provide fair compensation to the affected farmers,” she remarked.

“I have urged Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur to take up this matter with the state government effectively and do needful to avert such disaster in near future to save the poor farmers of this region,” she said.