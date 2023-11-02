Number of accidents up in state, fatalities down in 2022

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, November 1

Himachal Pradesh figures among five states and one Union Territory that have recorded a decline in the number of deaths in road accidents in 2022 as compared to 2021. As per the annual report on road accidents in the country, released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway, the hill state has recorded 1,032 deaths in 2022, 20 less than 1,052 recorded in 2021.

Apart from Himachal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Andaman & Nicobar and Chandigarh are only states/UTs to record a decline in the number of fatalities.

Although the fatalities have reduced, the number of accidents increased in 2022 as compared to 2021. As against 2,404 accidents recorded in 2021, the state recorded 2,597 accidents in 2022, an increase of 193 accidents. Yet, the fatalities in road accidents have gone down.

On the accident-prone roads of the state, mainly due to the hilly terrain, the number of road accidents has been declining since 2018, when 3,110 accidents were recorded. The slight jump in 2022 as compared to 2020 and 2021 could be attributed to the fact that vehicular movement was disrupted due to Covid-19 in these two years, and the number of accidents automatically went down.

“Also, the number of vehicles is increasing every year. This, too, results in more accidents,” said Anupam Kashyap, Director, Transport. The number of fatal accidents, however, has come down to 864 from 871 in 2021. The number was 930 in 2018.

Even as the fatalities are decreasing, the accident severity (person killed per 100 accidents) is still higher than the national average. While the national average is 36.5, the accident severity in the state is 39.7. Mizoram (85.0), Bihar (82.4) and Punjab (77.5) are the top three states in terms of accident severity.

“A long-term approach and plan is needed to make our roads safer for commuters. We have opened road safety clubs in schools and colleges, have introduced chapters on road safety in school curriculum. These efforts will make these children much more aware and responsible towards road safety,” said Kashyap. “Besides, we are helping out police and other stakeholders through capacity building to make our roads safer for commuters,” said Kashyap.

