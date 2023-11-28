Number of stray dogs in Shimla goes up

The number of stray dogs is increasing by the day in the residential areas of Panthaghati in Shimla. These dogs roam around on the roads and often chase and attack people. The elderly and young schoolchildren find fear walking outside in the area with so many dogs around. The authorities concerned should look into the problem and take necessary action. Praveen, Shimla

MC must get vulnerable trees axed on priority

With the onset of winter season, there’s a possibility of snowfall at any time which might lead to vulnerable trees falling on houses and vehicles in the city. The authorities at the Shimla Municipal Corporation must get such trees axed at the earliest to prevent any untoward incident. Ajay Thakur, Shimla

Non-functional streetlights trouble pedestrians

Many streetlights in several areas of the city are lying non-functional. Despite assurances, the authorities concerned have failed to get these repaired or replaced, causing inconvenience to the people. Commuters, especially the pedestrians, find it very difficult to cross through the unlit areas during late evening hours. The authorities must take note of the issue and get the non-functional lights repaired as soon as possible. Mohar Singh, Kullu

